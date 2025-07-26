Another day, another record created by BTS. Kim Taehyung, aka V, has created history by becoming the first Korean male K-Pop idol to reach 69 million followers on Instagram. With this, the "Singularity" singer also holds the title for the most followed South Korean male idol on Instagram. This milestone not just proves BTS V’s massive popularity but also his influence on global pop culture. BTS’ Jungkook Returns to Instagram After Military Discharge – Here’s What Golden Maknae’s New Username Means! (Watch Video).

BTS V Becomes First Korean Male Idol To Surpass 69 Million Followers on Instagram

BTS' V has achieved a new social media milestone by becoming the first Korean male idol to reach 69 million followers on Instagram, highlighting his global popularity and influence. This achievement comes just days after fellow bandmate Jungkook made his return to Instagram.

Screenshot of BTS V’s Instagram Profile

V’s Instagram handle is known for its unique blend of fashion and aesthetics. The 29-year-old K-pop sensation frequently shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform. His mirror selfies, in particular, have a fan following of their own.

TOP 10 Most-Followed Male K-Pop Idols on Instagram

1. BTS V

The charismatic BTS V stands tall at the top spot in the list with 69 million followers at the time of writing. His username is "thv". V's social media posts are undoubtedly one of the most catchy and aesthetically pleasing among K-Pop stars.

V’s Latest Instagram Post

2. BTS’ Jimin

BTS Jimin, the dancing sensation from the K-Pop group has over 54.7 million followers on Instagram. His Insta username is "j.m". His innocent and warm personality has a huge impact on his social media following, and fans simply love him for being his true self.

Jimin’s Latest Instagram Post

3. BTS J-Hope

BTS' J-Hope has 52. 6 million followers on Instagram. If we had to pick the best Instagram username among the BTS members, J-Hope’s “uarmyhope” would easily take the crown. Despite being simple, it's cute and creative, with a sweet tribute to their beloved fanbase, ARMY.

J-Hope’s Latest Instagram Post

4. BTS Jin

BTS' eldest member and Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin's Instagram post is filled with handsome visuals and vibrant snaps majorly from his stage show. His Insta username is "jin".

BTS Jin’s Latest Instagram Post

5. BTS Suga

BTS's Suga may not be very active on Instagram, but fans aren't complaining. His rare posts bring a clean, minimalistic vibe to his feed, giving followers a glimpse into his professional life. His Insta username is "augustd". He has over 50.7 million followers on the platform.

Suga’s Latest Instagram Post

6. ASTRO Cha Eunwoo

Finally, a non-BTS member makes it to the list, and his placement is well-deserved. Cha Eunwoo's acting prowess and charming visuals are what make fans fall for him. His Instagram username is 'eunwo.o_c'. He has 48.3 million followers.

Cha Eunwoo’s Latest Instagram Post

7. BTS RM

BTS’ leader RM enjoys a massive following, not just for his striking visuals but also for his thoughtful personality. His Instagram page, “rkive,” reflects his calm and introspective side, filled with snaps of serene landscapes and snapshots from group projects. RM currently has over 48.3 million followers on the platform.

RM’s Latest Instagram Post

8. GOT7 Jackson Wang

Global music sensation Jackson Wang hardly needs an introduction. The Hong Kong-based rapper’s Instagram is filled with posts about his music projects and personal life. His Instagram handle is "jacksonwang852g7", and he has over 33.5 million followers.

Jackson Wang’s Latest Instagram Post

9. Stray Kids Felix

Stray Kids Felix's dreamy visuals have garnered him a strong following on social media. His Insta username is "yong.lixx". Felix currently has 26.9 million followers on Instagram.

Feliz’s Latest Instagram Post

10. Stray Kids Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin's artistic snapshots on Instagram have a huge fan following. He recently chopped off his long hair and debuted a buzz cut, adding more charm to his stunning face card. His Insta username is "hynjinnnn". The young idol has 25 million followers on the platform.

Hyunjin’s Instagram Post

