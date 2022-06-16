BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have decided to take some time off as a group and focusing on their solo projects. Explaining the reason behind this big change, leader RM in a video posted on YouTube said, "My team was on my hands until "Dynamite" but I feel that I have lost the control from "Butter" and "Permission To Dance", What we talk about and what message we deliver is very important for the song, but it seems like that we've lost it." BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Series of Enchanting Portraits on Instagram Will Make You Sweat Like There's No Tomorrow; See Pics.

"As a human being, I have pretty much changed from 10 years ago. I should have grown and become mature by having my own time and thinking about myself a lot, but busy schedules of BTS have made me not to be mature for 10 years," he added. According to RM, the band, somehow, lost its direction.

"We have to do our role in some way for the world as a global idol, but it did not give me time to think. I have lost the meaning of my team, and I don't know where I and my team are going anymore. I became a rap writing machine, and my role was over when I translated the rap lyrics to English. I thought my team lost the direction and wanted to take a rest, but I felt guilty to say this. Our fans raised us, but I felt like we could not repay them," RM shared.

BTS members also said they hope to focus on individual careers, which was neglected due to group activities.

As per Global Economic, Suga said, "It was hard to create music and lyrics. I have lost what I want to say, and now I really have nothing to say." Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.