BTS’ announcement about taking a hiatus at their annual Fiesta dinner left many fans emotional. Their agency HYBE has now issued a statement in which it mentioned, “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.” BTS Members Announce Hiatus At Annual Festa Dinner to Focus on Solo Pursuits, Promises of 'Returning Someday'.

HYBE On BTS Taking A Hiatus

According to a statement from HYBE (via @AP), @BTS_twt’s solo projects plan is not a ‘hiatus’ as they will still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.” pic.twitter.com/CmkGvSCwpg — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 14, 2022

