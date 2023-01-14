New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan attended the trailer of his action thriller in 'Pathaan' style at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

The trailer of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was showcased in Dubai on Saturday.

SRK fan clubs shared some videos and pictures from the location in which the 'Dunki' actor was heard saying "Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega."

In one of the pictures, SRK was seen doing his signature pose in front of Burj Khalifa.

And in another photo, he was seen looking at the trailer projected on the iconic skyscraper.

Not only this, he was seen shaking his leg on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song.

Apart from this, SRK jetted off few days ago to UAE for the International League T20.

Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rakh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"

He added, "We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year. (ANI)

