New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela on Saturday said that her desire of representing India at the world forum was fulfilled when she represented herself as an 'Indian actor' at Cannes Film Festival.

Rautela, who is currently engaged in shooting for her upcoming films, was snapped in Andheri.

"After representing as Indian actor at Cannes and getting international recognition, it feels good. I always wanted to represent India in a graceful manner and what exactly I did at Cannes film festival," told Urvashi Rautela to the media.

The actor attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film 'The Legend'.

On being appreciated for her magnificent and scintillating looks, she said,"It was a power-packed entry, my looks were appreciated not only in India but worldwide. The Hollywood reporters and International magazines labelled my Cannes look as 'Best Dressed."

Rautela was snapped in Andheri after her brand photo shoot.

Rautela wore a white classic shirt and blue jeans, completing her look with bright-blue heels. She opted for a bold makeup look; she wore bright-pink lipstick, pink blush, and mascara on point.

Rautela calls her joining hands with a "Smile Train NGO, an international charity" as a "Global Ambassador" after Aishwarya rai Bachchan as the biggest achievement in her life.

"There are only seven global ambassadors of First Smile Train worldwide and I being among one of them now," she added.

The actor also talked about her IIFA experience, stating she had an amazing experience there as she meet some crazy fans of her.

The trailer for 'The Legend,' one of the highest-budget multilingual films, was released on May 29, and Urvashi stole our hearts with her appearance at the launch.

On the work front, Urvashi will star with '365 Days' star Michele Morrone and Tomasz Mandes in a film, which will be helmed by director Barbara Bialowas. She will also be seen in the lead role of 'Inspector Avinash,' opposite Randeep Hooda.

The actor will star in the bilingual thriller 'Black Rose,' based on Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, as well as the Hindi remake of the superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.Urvashi will also star in her next worldwide music single alongside international sensation Jason Derulo. (ANI)

