Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Adivi Sesh's film Major on Twitter and wished the cast and crew well. Late Friday, Amitabh shared the theatrical teaser for the film Major as well as a personal statement expressing his best wishes. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic.

"T 4312 - #Major, a film about #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan's life He is one of Mumbai's 26/11's saviours. Now playing in theatres. @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh. My best regards," reads Amitabh's tweet. Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh Will Give You Goosebumps as Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

This is huge. The Legend Himself ❤️🇮🇳Thank you so much sir! #IndiaLovesMAJOR https://t.co/Loaxzcdr79 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 11, 2022

Adivi Sesh, who portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, expressed his delight at Amitabh's praise. "This is huge!! The legend himself!! Thank you so much sir", Adivi Sesh's reply reads. Major has been one of the most discussed movies of recent times, as it is receiving applause from both the audience and the critics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2022 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).