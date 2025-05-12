Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actor Charlize Theron believes Uma Thurman should have received an Oscar for her role in "Kill Bill".

In the iconic two-part American martials arts drama, Thurman starred as The Bride, an assassin seeking revenge. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, "Kill Bill: Vol 1" and "Kill Bill: Vol 2" released in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Theron, who faces off with Thurman's character in her upcoming film "The Old Guard 2", called the actor "the OG" when it comes to stunts.

"We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work and always wanted to do something with her.

"Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei," she said in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", as quoted by Deadline.

Theron won the best actress Oscar for the 2003 film "Monster", followed by Hilary Swank for 2004's "Million Dollar Baby". Thurman was nominated for an Academy Award in the best actress in a supporting role category for 1994's "Pulp Fiction", also directed by Tarantino.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether Thurman should have won a best actress Oscar for her role in "Kill Bill", Theron said: "A 100 per cent".

"I think men get a lot of credit for these movies. What she did in that film was just so unbelievable. And to me, she's just such a bada**. Since I've been in action movies, I'm like, 'Who do I want to like to work with and do an action sequence with?' It's always been Uma Thurman. Always," she added.

