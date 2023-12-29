Actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister Anshula. Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote," Happy Birthday to my partner in crime! In life, no mission feels impossible with you around [?]." He also posted a super cute video showing their fun moments from Winter Wonderland in London. Replying to the video, Anshula commented, "Love you ." Anshula Kapoor Birthday: Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Extend Heartwarming Wishes to Their Sister on Instagram!

Anshula's step sister Khushi also dropped a sweet birthday wish for her. Sharing a candid picture of Anshula from her cake-cutting ceremony, Khushi wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my sister! It's Anshula day." Athiya Shetty, too, wished Anshula a very happy birthday. Both share a close bond. "Happy birthday my Anshiii...unlimited happiness, dessert and love for you always!," Athiya wrote, adding a stunning picture of herself with Anshula.

Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Post For His Sister

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She works as a social media influencer. She has been lauded for spreading body positivity. Anshula once shared an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, she wrote: "Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it."

She is currently dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

