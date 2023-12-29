Anshula Kapoor has turned a year older today and her family members are showering her with the sweetest wishes on social media. Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to extend their heartwarming birthday wishes to their sister. Arjun shared a video post from his recent ‘Winter Wonderland’ trip with Anshula, whereas Khushi shared a pic from Anshula’s midnight birthday celebration. Check out their posts below: Boney Kapoor Making Scrambled Eggs For Daughter Anshula Kapoor Is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Anshula Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Khushi Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Anshula Kapoor

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@khushi05k)

