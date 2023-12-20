Actor Chhavi Mittal shared details about the terrifying mishap that happened on the sets when her hair caught fire. She took to her Instagram handle to share the video which showed how it happened. She was on the sets, when her hair came in contact with the flame of a candle, causing it to catch fire. Her co-star, actor Karan Grover, raced to her aid and put out the flames with his bare hands. In the video, she can be heard saying, "I was smelling it. Meri baal toh nahi jali na?" (My hair is not burnt, is it? ) Karan replies, "Jale." (burn). She posted the video and wrote in the caption, "Accidents happen on set, but my hair catching fire somehow felt the scariest!! I accidentally also caught it on camera! Vlog now live. Link in bio/story. Also thank you @karanvgrover for saving me by putting it out with ur bare hands!" Karan V Grover Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend and Actress Poppy Jabbal in Himachal Pradesh (View Pic).

Karan V Grover replied to Chhavi's post, saying, "At first, I thought you're on fire because you're hot na... Then I realized it's a candle... #besafe #bealert." Chhavi responded, "Hahaha aw thanks bruh!" Fans expressed their concern and one of them said, "That's super scary... thank you @karanvgrover for saving her this could have been a fatal accident. Take care my love @chhavihussein you are very precious" Another wrote, "Oh god that is very scary indeed, hope u are alright..pls take care".

View Chhavi Mittal's Post:

The actress has faced several serious health issues. She was diagnosed with costochondritis. Costochondritis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum). In August this year, she wrote in her post, "Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It's called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all." Karan V Grover Marries Longtime Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal; Check Out First Picture of the Newlyweds!.

Chhavi revealed she has been experiencing "pain while breathing, using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything." She added, "No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this...I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And, this too shall pass." Concluding her post on a positive note, Chhavi wrote, "For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth." In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free.