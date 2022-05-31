Television actor Karan V Grover has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. On May 31, the newlyweds took to their Instagram and shared a pretty picture from their wedding. In the photo, Karan and Poppy can be seen taking their vows and looked mesmerising in pastel couture. Congratulations to the two! Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Andrew Lococo! (View Pics).

Karan V Grover Marries Poppy Jabbal:

