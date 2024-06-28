Fans are in shock as Hina Khan has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for Breast Cancer Stage 3. The actress' treatment has started and she is keeping her spirits up. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and l am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer: Mahima Chaudhry Reveals She Was With The Bigg Boss 11 Diva During First Day of Treatment (LatestLY Exclusive)

Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. The actress, entrepreneur and producer lived a very healthy life, and would get her scans and tests done on a regular basis. But a chance injury led to the discovery of Stage two breast cancer. She became disease-free with minimum effort as it was detected early. Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Hina Khan’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘She Must Have Fought Many Battles in Her Life & Won’ (LatestLY Exclusive)

Chhavi Mittal is a bold cancer survivor

Mahima Chaudhry

In 2022, Mahima Chaudhry revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It seems her daughter stood by her like a rock when it happened in the pandemic. Mahima Chaudhry did her treatment in India after early detection.

Hamsa Nandini

Mirchi actress Hamsa Nandini tested positive for Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer) in 2021. She was to undergo extensive chemotherapy as she tested positive for Hereditary Breast Cancer BRCA1. Like a warrior, she underwent the treatment and came up victorious.

Hamsa Nandini was genetically prone to it

Tahira Kashyap

In 2019, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy procedure and overcame the disease. Tahira Kashyap documented her journey to inspire other women.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap fought it together

Barbara Mori

The stunning actress was diagnosed with breast cancer at the mere age of 29. She overcame it in 2010.

Mumtaz

In 2002, Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer. The veteran actress said it took her six chemotherapy and 35 radiation sessions to kill all the malignant cells. Her husband who is quite knowledgeable was a pillar of strength for her.

Mumtaz proved to us that she is a fighter

Shagufta Ali

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer more than 20 years ago. She underwent nine chemotherapy sessions for the same.

