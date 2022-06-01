Karan Grover of Udaariyaan fame got married to actress Poppy Jabbal at a traditional Sikh ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, May 31. The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head. Poppy complimented his look by sporting a lehenga with a similar colour palette, along with a heavy choker necklace and a 'maang teeka'. Karan V Grover Marries Longtime Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal; Check Out First Picture of the Newlyweds!

Karan wrote: "MayDay!! MayDay!! We finally did it 31.05.2022". May Day, incidentally, is the call sign of pilots in distress! Poppy, who appeared in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful' and has acted in some Punjabi movies, first met Karan in a car parking area and they soon started dating. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Why Karan V Grover, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s Show Is Like a Breath of Fresh Air For Telly Soap Lovers.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover)

Congratulatory messages started flowing in from their industry friends as soon as they went public with pictures of their wedding. Debina Bonnerjee said: "Heyyyyyy ... Finally ... congratulations to both of you ... God bless you." Abhishek Malik, Vishal Singh, Shiny Doshi of 'Pandya Store', Sudhanshu Pandey of 'Anupamaa', Priyank Sharma, Keerti Kelkar and Ridhi Dogra were among those who congratulated the couple.

