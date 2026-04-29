Entertainment News | Chris Evans Joins Elijah Bynum's Upcoming Crime-thriller 'My Darling California'

Los Angeles [US], April 29 (ANI): Hollywood actor Chris Evans has come on board for writer-director Elijah Bynum's next crime-thriller 'My Darling California'.

While details surrounding the 'Avengers' star's character remains unknown, Evans is set to join stars like Jessica Chastian, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Charles Melton, and Don Cheadle in the film, reported Deadline.

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'My Darling California' is set in Los Angeles 1980, following how a single crime entangles the lives of a TV host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small-time crooks, and an ex-con - all of whom will be seen chasing a better life.

The film's shooting is set to commence in late summer or September, the Deadline report added.

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It will be financed by Anton, which will also co-represent the film alongside CAA Media Finance for US and global rights. The film is produced by David Hinojosa, Alex Coco, and Sebastien Reybaud.

Zach Nutman will executive produce the film.

Notably, Chris Evans is presently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited 'Avengers: Doomsday', set to return in his iconic role as Captain America.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the film's first full-length trailer at CinemaCon.

According to Variety, the trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.'s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There's a shot of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking out his X-Mansion's window as a bright flash of light is outside, signalling trouble.

It was followed by a flood of crossovers, including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battle; Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforms into Yelena Belova, resulting in a Florence Pugh vs. Florence Pugh fight; and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doom face off, but Doom catches Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir with his bare hands, reported Variety.

The biggest highlight of the trailer comes when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return and reunites with Thor. The Asgardian is shocked at his Avengers teammate's arrival after the fact that Cap had gone back in time to grow old with his sweetheart Peggy Carter in 'Endgame'.

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing 'Doomsday' and 2027's 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' which will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

'Doomsday' set to hit theatres on December 18. (ANI)

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