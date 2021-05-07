Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) "Promising Young Woman" actor Chris Lowell has joined the cast of the upcoming film "My Best Friend's Exorcism".

An adaptation of Grady Hendrix's cult hit novel of the same name, the movie will feature actors Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller in lead roles.

Set in 1988, the story follows the relationship between Abby and Gretchen, two best friends and sophomores in high school.

"Their friendship is tested when an evening of skinny-dipping goes wrong, and Gretchen begins to act differently. After some investigating, Abby begins to horrifyingly suspect that her friend may be possessed by a demon force," the plotline reads.

Fisher will be essaying the role of Abby while Miller will play Gretchen.

Lowell has been cast in the role of a muscly meathead who along with his brother performs a "Faith and Fitness" at the teens' parochial school. He sees that Gretchen is possessed and in need of an exorcism.

Damon Thomas, known for his work on critically-acclaimed series such as "Killing Eve" and "Penny Dreadful", is directing the film from a script penned by Jenna Lamia.

Actors Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu are also part of the cast.

Produced by The Gotham Group, Quirk Productions and Christopher Landon, "My Best Friend's Exorcism" is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

