The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder just took place and it looks LIT. Right from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman to Chris Pratt, many stars graced the red carpet of the MCU film at their stylish best. However, our personal fave is Hemsworth and Natalie. The film releases in theatres on July 8. Thor - Love and Thunder: New Stills Featuring Thor, Jane Foster, Star Lord and Mantis Out! (View Pics).

Chris Hemsworth

Tessa Thompson

Natalie Portman

She IS Mighty ⚡️ Natalie Portman is bringing the thunder to the red carpet! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/3SJEvdaHtv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 24, 2022

Jamie Alexander

Jaimie Alexander, AKA Sif, lands on the red carpet. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/rIVcFvbPaO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 24, 2022

Chris Pratt

Christian Bale

This is his vow. 🗡️ Christian Bale, aka Gorr, makes his debut! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/EYxMEKcio5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)