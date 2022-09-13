Model Chrissy Teigen made heads turn at the Emmys 2022 red carpet by flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband John Legend. For the big event, Chrissy, who is expecting her third child with John, sported a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. She elevated her stylish look with a hot pink clutch. On the other hand, John appeared in an all-white outfit. Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy With Husband John Legend Two Years After Her Miscarriage.

The 2022 Emmy Awards marks Chrissy's first public appearance since the Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August, E! News reported.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she had posted on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Third Child! Model Flaunts Baby Bump as She Shares Pregnancy News on Social Media.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long," Chrissy added.

Chrissy and John lost their third baby, Jack, in September 2020 after she experienced pregnancy complications at 20 weeks. Currently, the couple share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.