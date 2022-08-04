Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Model Chrissy Teigen is pregnant.

On Wednesday, Chrissy took to Instagram and announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting a baby.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Singer Played A Character Named Kishore In 12 Films?.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long," Chrissy added.

Also Read | Kashibai Bajirao Ballal To Go off Air on August 19 After Completing 201 Episodes.

Alongside the note, Chrissy posted two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump.

As soon as Chrissy shared the good news, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations beautiful!!! So happy for you," a social media user commented.

"Yay!! I'm so, so happy for you guys, love," another one wrote.

"Congratulations to you guys!!! This post made me so happy for you all," a netizen wrote.

Legend and Chrissy lost their third baby, Jack, in September 2020 after she experienced pregnancy complications at 20 weeks. They share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Fox News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)