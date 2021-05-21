London, May 21 (PTI) Actor Conleth Hill will play the lead role in "Holding", British network ITV's adaptation of Graham Norton's darkly comic debut novel of the same title.

Kathy Burke will direct the four-episode show, with Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan adapting the novel, ITV said in a press release.

Hill, best known for his role of bald-headed Lord Varys in the hit TV series "Game of Thrones", will star as police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins.

Collins is a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work.

"When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid," the official logline read.

Norton, best known for hosting comedy chat show "The Graham Norton Show" on BBC Two, said he is thrilled to see the story of "Holding" and its character coming alive on the small screen.

"I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up," he added.

"Holding" will be produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and Martina Niland for Port Pictures, in association with Screen Ireland.

Hill said he is excited to work on the project.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with Kathy, the cast and crew, Dominic and everyone at Happy Prince on bringing Graham's brilliant characters and story to the screen."

