Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Stressing on the importance of covering face amid increasing coronavirus cases, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a PSA (public service announcement) calling face masks 'Kaano par zimmedari' (a responsibility on ears).

The 77-year-old star put out an illustration video on Instagram, in which the characters of different ages are shown wearing face masks. The video starts with a voice-over, saying "Kamla ke kaano par, Vimla ke kaano par, Sharma ke kaano par, Mishra ke kaano par, chhote bhaiya ke kaano par, Baahubali ke kaano par."

As the video progresses with illustrations wearing face masks, the narration says, "Raipur ke Romeo ke, or Jabalpur ki Juliet ke, Adosi Padosi ke, Mama, Mausi ke, Nai ke, Halwaai ke, Ek do aur dhai ke' Sab ke kaano par ek zimmedaari hai."

The video concludes with the note, "Everyone has a responsibility on their ears, and when they are going out of the house, they are playing it well.... Then why are you not wearing the mask?"

The 'Baghban' star is one of the most socially active senior actors of the Indian cinema industry. He keeps his fans well posted by tweeting and sharing his personal and professional updates on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan keeps on sharing such messages in public interests.

Last month, the 'Pink' actor set an example to follow amid the harsh COVID-19 conditions and shared a collage featuring celebrities covering their face. (ANI)

