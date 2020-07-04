This is not the first neither the last time that member of the film industry are calling out Kamaal R Khan (KRK). The Deshdrohi actor has gained a controversial image as a film critic and box office analyst over the years for his use of crude language. He is now being called out by the likes of Milap Zaveri, Rakul Preet Singh, Manoj Bajpayee and many others for faking his sympathy over the death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Milap shared a video compilation of two clips to call out KRK. In the first clip, KRK is bashing Sushant for his acting in Kedarnath, saying some of the vilest things about him. In the subsequent clip, KRK is seen shedding 'tears' over Sushant's death. Earlier, the fans of Sushant had also called out KRK over his hypocrisy. #FakeKRKRealCulpritofSushant was a trending topic on Twitter.

Milap called KRK the true face of fraud. Adding to it, Hansal Mehta and Vir Das called KRK "parasite". No, not the Oscar-winning movie. He wishes. Check out below how the industry is taking KRK to the cleaners.

Check Out Milap Zaveri's Tweet That Set The Ball In Motion

;

Manjon Bajpayee Retweeted It And Wrote

Slumdog Millionaire Acto Sharib Hashmi Wrote:

Ssumeir, Popular For His Character Pammi Aunty Wrote

Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Shared His Views

Aligarh Directo Hansal Mehta Called KRK A 'Parasite'

Internationally Popular Vir Das Also Called The Deshdrohi Actor A Parasite

Rakul Preet Singh Clapped

Suresh Menon Replied

Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das Wrote

Despite the constant use of disgusting language, KRK continues to get support from the public and even the film industry. Ekta Kapoor's production house cast him in a small role in the film, Ek Villain. Amitabh Bachchan launched KRK's website. His reviews garner thousands of views on YouTube.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).