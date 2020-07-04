This is not the first neither the last time that member of the film industry are calling out Kamaal R Khan (KRK). The Deshdrohi actor has gained a controversial image as a film critic and box office analyst over the years for his use of crude language. He is now being called out by the likes of Milap Zaveri, Rakul Preet Singh, Manoj Bajpayee and many others for faking his sympathy over the death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Milap shared a video compilation of two clips to call out KRK. In the first clip, KRK is bashing Sushant for his acting in Kedarnath, saying some of the vilest things about him. In the subsequent clip, KRK is seen shedding 'tears' over Sushant's death. Earlier, the fans of Sushant had also called out KRK over his hypocrisy. #FakeKRKRealCulpritofSushant was a trending topic on Twitter.

Milap called KRK the true face of fraud. Adding to it, Hansal Mehta and Vir Das called KRK "parasite". No, not the Oscar-winning movie. He wishes. Check out below how the industry is taking KRK to the cleaners.

Check Out Milap Zaveri's Tweet That Set The Ball In Motion

This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people. pic.twitter.com/KcOBwkirCD — Milap (@zmilap) July 3, 2020

Manjon Bajpayee Retweeted It And Wrote

With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!! https://t.co/dXnUVoAFNW — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

Slumdog Millionaire Acto Sharib Hashmi Wrote:

Ufff yeh aansooo.... magarmacch ke!!! 🤮 https://t.co/b5FFw0e8Vp — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) July 3, 2020

Ssumeir, Popular For His Character Pammi Aunty Wrote

Reality of this so called business of Bollywood I still remember @imbhandarkar sir Page3 https://t.co/LTdVfYqorh — Ssumier (@Ssumier) July 4, 2020

Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Shared His Views

A petition based on Krk's tweet got over a million signatures in a day in the name of Justice for Sushant https://t.co/z2uWaynNTR — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) July 3, 2020

Aligarh Directo Hansal Mehta Called KRK A 'Parasite'

Milap this parasite Krk deserves to be shamed and punished. He has repeatedly said nasty things about so many people particularly about Sushant and now he is trying to deflect. What is more shameful that this abusive scum is still patronized and followed by industry people. https://t.co/YyPnyzmOqq — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 3, 2020

Internationally Popular Vir Das Also Called The Deshdrohi Actor A Parasite

He's a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I'm happy you're calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 3, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh Clapped

👏👏👏 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

Suresh Menon Replied

Well said Milap — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) July 3, 2020

Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das Wrote

That one malicious tweet that wasn't even true! So glad he's being called out! Hope some of our friends also stop being nice to him. So proud of you, Milap! @BajpayeeManoj Is right! #Karma se darna chahiye! 🙏🏻 — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) July 3, 2020

Despite the constant use of disgusting language, KRK continues to get support from the public and even the film industry. Ekta Kapoor's production house cast him in a small role in the film, Ek Villain. Amitabh Bachchan launched KRK's website. His reviews garner thousands of views on YouTube.

