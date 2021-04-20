Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday termed the COVID-19 situation in India "grave" and requested her fans to stay at home and wear a mask when venturing out.

The actor said seeing images and stories coming out of the country, which is battling a brutal second wave,"are scary".

"The COVID-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point.

"Please stay home... I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers," the actor shared in a note on Twitter.

Priyanka, 38, warned fans to not take the situation lightly and shared pointers emphasizing the need for them to stay at home, mask up when venturing out, and get vaccinated when their turn comes. The actor also urged to fans to talk to those around them and help them understand this situation.

"We cannot take this lightly," she said.

"Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," the actor added.

India's daily new cases are showing a rising trend and a total 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours, according to Union the Health Ministry.

India's total active caseload has reached 20,31,977 and now comprises 13.26 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,02,648 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)