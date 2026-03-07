New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities worth Rs 1,00,000 crore in two tranches to manage liquidity and financial conditions.

According to the central bank, the auctions will be conducted in two equal tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 9 and March 13, 2026.

For the March 9 auction, the RBI said it will purchase multiple Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The securities include 6.01 per cent GS 2030, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.19 per cent GS 2034, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 6.92 per cent GS 2039 and 7.30 per cent GS 2053.

The central bank noted that there is no security-wise notified amount and the aggregate purchase amount for the auction will be Rs 50,000 crore.

The RBI also stated that it reserves the right to decide the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept offers for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher or lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, and accept or reject any or all offers without assigning reasons.

Eligible participants have been asked to submit their offers electronically on the RBI Core Banking Solution, E-Kuber system between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on March 9. In case of system failure, physical offers may be submitted to the Financial Markets Operations Department before 10:30 am.

The results of the auction will be announced on the same day, and successful participants must ensure the availability of securities in their SGL accounts by 12 noon on March 10, the RBI release added. (ANI)

