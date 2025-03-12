Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): Cristin Milioti, best known for 'The Penguin', has come on board to join the cast of Netflix's animated feature 'In Your Dreams'.

Milioti joins Simu Liu and Craig Robinson, as well as Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Gia Carides, Omid Djalili, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser, as per Variety.

Set to be released later this year, "In Your Dreams" follows Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true...the perfect family.

Alexander Woo co-wrote the story with Erik Benson and Stanley Moore, and makes his animated feature directorial debut. Woo said, "Cristin is an EGOT-level talent. She can sing. She can act. I haven't seen her dance, but I'm sure she could give Ginger Rogers a run for her money. You believe every performance Cristin gives and that's every director's dream come true."

He added, "Jolie and Elias are the heart and soul of this movie. They truly carry the film, which is remarkable for any actor, but even more so for young performers their age. Each recording session felt like playtime, and I hope audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it."

Milioti, who plays "Mom," said, "As someone whose worldview was heavily influenced by the animation I devoured as a kid, I'm excited to be a part of Alex Woo's moving and tender film." (ANI)

