Washington DC [US], May 29 (ANI): London's Royal Court Theatre has assembled a powerhouse lineup for the return of Nassim Soleimanpour's critically acclaimed production 'ECHO'.

As per Variety, actors Daniel Kaluuya, James Corden and Dominic West will lead a cast of 10 performers who will take on the unique challenge of performing without ever seeing the script beforehand.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles in Orange Saree, Actress Shares a Glimpse of Her 'Irreplaceable Favourites' (See Pictures).

Following its sold-out 2024 premiere, the boundary-pushing production returns to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from June 27 through July 5, ahead of an international tour.

The interactive piece sees a different performer take the stage each night with no rehearsal and no advance knowledge of the material, guided by playwright Soleimanpour from his Berlin flat as they embark on what's described as "a global journey of belonging, connection, and the meaning of home," reported Variety.

Also Read | Did Tamannaah Bhatia Take a Jibe at Virat Kohli Over Avneet Kaur Incident? Actress Blames Instagram for 'Accidental' Like on Deepika Padukone Video Amid Sandeep Vanga Reddy Row.

Joining the trio of superstars are Lolly Adefope, Milly Alcock, Mel Giedroyc, Nish Kumar ("The Mash Report"), Simon McBurney ("Nosferatu"), Reece Shearsmith ("Inside No.9") and Juliet Stevenson ("Reawakening").

The production is directed by Omar Elerian. He represents Iranian playwright Soleimanpour's continued exploration of interactive theatre, following his previous works 'White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' and 'Nassim.'

Oscar winner Kaluuya will perform on June 28, while Corden takes the stage on June 30 and West follows on July 1.

The run kicks off June 27 with Shearsmith and concludes July 5 with back-to-back performances by McBurney and Stevenson, with one final guest performer still to be revealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)