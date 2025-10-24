Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): The season 4 of 'Dark Winds' will be released on February 15, 2026.

Based on the "Leaphorn & Chee" book series and adapted by Graham Roland', the upcoming season will consist of eight hour-long episodes, as per Variety.

"Dark Winds" takes place in the 1970s and centers on members of the Navajo Tribal Police as they solve mysteries on their reservation, which is surrounded by violent crimes.

Zahn McClarnon serves as both executive producer and lead actor, reprising his role as Lt. Joe Leaphorn. He will also make his directorial debut in the upcoming season.

Kiowa Gordon will be seen as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito and Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn.

According to Variety, the new season of 'Dark Winds' will focus on "the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime."

The show will also introduce Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. (ANI)

