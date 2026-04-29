Entertainment News | David Dhawan's Classics 'Raja Babu', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Aankhen' Set to Return to Theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): David Dhawan is preparing for the release of'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' - a project that the veteran filmmaker has suggested as his final directorial venture.

Ahead of its theatrical opening, PVR Inox is set to celebrate David Dhawan's cinematic legacy by screening five of his most popular Hindi-language comedies across the country, reported Variety.

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In a nod to Dhawan's career that spans over four decades, PVR Inox's screening lineup includes the titles 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Partner', and 'Main Tera Hero'.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR Inox Ltd, spoke about the initiative, describing it as an "honour."

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"It is an honour for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr. David Dhawan's remarkable legacy. Over decades, his films have defined mainstream Hindi entertainment, bringing joy to audiences across generations. This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for" she said, according to Variety.

David Dhawan also expressed his excitement for his classics to return to the theatres.

"I have always believed in making films that entertain people and help them forget the struggles of their daily lives. My idea has always been simple: make people laugh, feel good about life, even if just for those three hours, and walk out of the theatre with a smile. To see PVR Inox curate a festival around my work and bring these films back to the big screen is heartwarming. These films were made with a lot of love, energy, and instinct. I am excited to see audiences return to cinemas to relive the madness, the music, and the joy all over again," he said.

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, David Dhawan hinted at retirement plans.

".....I don't think I should do more. Vo to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar..This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father..I will look after you..look after your family," Dhawan said.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' features Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

It is slated to release in theatres on June 5. (ANI)

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