Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): A messy legal dispute between American film producer David Geffen and his estranged husband Donavan Michaels has now been settled, bringing an end to a closely watched case linked to their divorce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, lawyers for Michaels informed the court in November that both sides had reached an agreement. The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Priyanka Chopra Share Note on 'Genocide' and 'Propaganda' After Oscars 2026 Controversy? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot.

Geffen had filed for divorce in April after less than two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Soon after, Michaels filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the media mogul.

According to the publication, Michaels claimed the two had made an oral agreement during their relationship under which they would share all earnings and property, and that he would receive lifelong financial support. In return, he said he gave up his modelling career and took care of most household responsibilities.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Thanks Akshay Kumar for Protecting Priyanka Chopra and Her During 'Andaaz' Shoot, Says 'He Saw Two Young Girls and Never Took Advantage'.

Court filings stated that Geffen and Michaels, whose real name is David Armstrong, married in 2023 and did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

The case also drew attention because of several personal allegations made in the lawsuit regarding their relationship and life together. Those claims were strongly disputed during the legal fight, but the matter will now not go to trial after the settlement.

Michaels was represented by lawyer Bryan Freedman, while Geffen was represented by Patty Glaser, both well-known names in Hollywood legal circles, The Hollywood Reporter said.

David Geffen is one of the most influential figures in the entertainment business. He co-founded DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, and also launched major music labels including Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records. His company Geffen Pictures backed films such as Beetlejuice, Interview With the Vampire and Little Shop of Horrors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)