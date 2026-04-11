In a candid reflection on her early days in Bollywood, actress Lara Dutta has praised Akshay Kumar for his role as a mentor during the filming of the 2003 hit Andaaz. Dutta, who made her debut alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film, credited Kumar for providing a safe and respectful environment at a time when both actresses were newcomers to the industry. Akshay Kumar Injured on Priyadarshan's ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Set After Stunt Goes Wrong.

Lara Dutta Talks About Safe Environment for Newcomers

In a recent interview with atncanada, Dutta shared that she felt "extremely lucky" to have Kumar as her first co-star. She emphasised that while the industry can be daunting for young talent, Kumar ensured that she and Priyanka were treated with respect.

"He saw two young girls coming in with stars in their eyes and zero guidance and direction," Dutta said. "And he never took advantage of that." She further described the actor as a "friend, philosopher, and guide" who maintained a professional environment where they felt "protected and not exploited in any which way."

A 'Strong Springboard' for Success

Dutta highlighted that Kumar’s deep understanding of the film business provided a solid foundation for their careers. She noted that his "street-smart" nature and knowledge of what works in the industry acted as a "strong springboard" for both her and Priyanka to take off from.

The actress noted that Kumar's protective nature was a constant throughout the production, helping them navigate the transition from the pageant world to the high-pressure environment of a film set.

Lara Dutt and Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Andaaz’ Debut

Andaaz was a pivotal moment for Indian cinema, marking the high-profile entry of two international pageant winners, Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000) and Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000). While Priyanka had a brief appearance in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy just prior, Andaaz is widely regarded as the project that solidified both actresses as major stars.

The film's success led to both leads winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, a rare feat for two actresses in the same movie.

Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar’s Longstanding Professional Ties

The bond formed during their debut has lasted decades. Dutta and Kumar have continued to work together on several successful projects over the years, including Blue, Housefull, and Bell Bottom. Lara Dutta and Her Daughter Saira Return to India From Dubai Amid Iran-Israel War, Actress Says ‘Felt Like I Was Part of Airlift 2’.

Dutta concluded that having a supportive co-star like Kumar early on was instrumental in her longevity in the industry, stating that even today, he remains a person who "knows the business like the back of his hand" and continues to look out for his colleagues.

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