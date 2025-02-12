Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Delegate registration for the 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations)-accredited event began on Wednesday.

At a press conference, B B Cauvery, Secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations and Chairman of the Festival Core Committee announced that passes are priced at Rs 800 for the general public and Rs 400 for film industry professionals, film society members, students and senior citizens.

Registered delegates can collect their passes from designated locations starting February 18 after completing the online registration, she added.

The festival will take place in Bengaluru from March 1 to March 8. Those interested can register on the official website, Biffes.org.

Vice Chairman of the Core Committee, Hemant V Nimbalkar, who also serves as Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at an opening ceremony in front of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

Sadhu Kokila, Chairman of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy said that as in previous editions, film screenings will be held across 11 screens at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.

He added that the festival will showcase more than 200 films (400 shows) from around 60 countries across various categories, including critically acclaimed films featured at prestigious international film festivals.

According to a press release from the organising committee, the festival will also host daily film academic programmes, including interactive sessions, seminars, workshops, and masterclasses led by experts from the film, media, technology, and entertainment industries.

N Vidyashankar, Artistic Director of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, told PTI that a panel discussion and an interactive session will be held to commemorate 91 years of Kannada cinema.

"Had there been a print of 'Sati Sulochana', the first Kannada talkie film released in 1934, we would have arranged a screening. Unfortunately, no print exists," said Vidyashankar.

The organisers also released the list of films competing in the Asian Cinema Competition category.

