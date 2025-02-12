Director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s gripping explosive entertainer, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been titled Kingdom, its makers announced on Wednesday. Making the announcement through a teaser, which was released in three languages, the makers also announced that the film would hit screens on May 30 this year. ‘Kingdom’ Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Is a One-Man Army on Mission To Defend His People in Gautam Tinnanuri’s Intense Action Drama (Watch Video).

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared the link to the teasers on his social media pages wrote, “This is “KINGDOM” Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny. May 30, 2025. In theaters WW #Kingdom #VD12.” The film, which was tentatively being referred to as VD12 until now, has a tagline that reads, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The teaser promises some intense action all through the film and gives one the idea that the story of the film will revolve around the struggle of a section of people. Vijay Deverakonda, for his part, sports a six-pack and a really rugged look that is complete with cropped hair and a beard. The teaser also has a shot of the actor in what appears to be a prison. Without literally giving anything of the story away, the intense teaser has managed to catch the attention of fans and film buffs. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. ‘Vanga Boys on Duty’: ‘Rowdy’ Fans Excited As Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Hindi Teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Action Film – Check Reactions!.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Kingdom’:

It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners, respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni. The film, which is full of action sequences, will have three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).