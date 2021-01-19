Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucie Arnaz commented on the discussion encompassing the actors that will portray her parents in an impending film.

According to Fox News, recently, it was accounted for that Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in converses with to play the television icons in 'Being the Ricardos', an Aaron Sorkin-directed film that will follow a week of production on the sitcom 'I Love Lucy.'

From that point forward, an objection from fans has offered criticism of the projecting, especially from fans wishing that Ball look-alike Debra Messing should be offered a chance at the role.

Messing even spoke out regarding the controversy, saying she's "available" to take on such a role.

However, the 69-year-old Lucie is sticking to her guns and standing up for Kidman's casting, as per Fox News.

Lucie who is an actress herself, shared a video on her Facebook handle on Sunday referring it to as 'a little chit chat sessi0on' with the fans who were enthusiastically commenting on the casting.

"There seems to be a lot of discussion about 'Nicole Kidman, it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know," her video hears as she began to speak.

"Here's the deal, what you should understand: We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or ... any of the silly things," she continued.

Arnaz played Ricky Ricardo in "I Love Lucy" from 1951-1957, while Ball portrayed Lucy Ricardo.

Lucie added in her video that "It's the story of Lucille Ball my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo and her husband Desi Arnaz, my dad not Ricky Ricardo."

The star highlighted that the film will have comic factors and on the same time would largely focus on Ball and Arnaz's relationship and their love affair.

"I hope I can set the record straight here and say stop arguing about 'Who should play it? She doesn't look like her? The nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny, just trust us. It's gonna be a nice film. And P.S.: The voting is over." the actor told.

Fox News reported that Lucie was confident about the flick will not bring disappointments as she reiterated that the movie isn't her parents' 'whole story', nor is it 'a biopic from cradle to grave'. (ANI)

