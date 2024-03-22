Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): After completing his hectic schedule in Hyderabad, NTR Jr is currently busy shooting for highly anticipated 'Devara: Part 1' in Goa. Taking us straight to the sets, the makers shared behind-the-scene picture.

Taking to X, film's official handle Devara treated fans with a new glimpse and captioned the post, "Making waves in Goa!!#Devara"

NTR Jr can be seen showcasing his signature style, donning a checkered shirt and dhoti, adorned with a bead necklace. He can be seen standing next to director Koratala Siva and choreographer Raju Sundaram from the montage song shoot.

The magnum opus marks NTR Jr's second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage' which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

'Devara' will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released later this year in October.

The makers have earlier shared the release date and poster of the film. Announcing the release date, the makers recently shared the film's new poster.

In the poster, the 'RRR' star is seen in an intense action mode. "The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24 ," the makers captioned the post on social media platform X.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu. (ANI)

