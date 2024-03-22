Actress Sharvari said that when she ventured into the world of cinema, she had no backing and knew that for surviving in the industry, her work needed to either be a hit or receive acclaim. Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vedaa, took to Instagram and shared a still from the film featuring actor John Abraham. Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video).

The actress captioned it: “Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done… years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt and introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well… the stars have to really align to get that one project." “That empowers you to deliver the best.”

Talking about stepping into the industry with the 2020 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari said: "I came to this beautiful industry with no backing, knowing fully well that every film that I do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive." "Along the way, met mentors, who I can truly call my guardian angels. Nikkhil Advani sir you are my guiding light... you believed in me... you told me to have faith in myself and you gave me #Vedaa!" The actress added: "I don't know if I would be so confident and energised to prove myself if I didn't have you and this special film with me."

Sharvari then thanked the team behind the upcoming film and said: “Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment thank you for making me a part of this incredibly creative place which I now call my family. John thank you for everything.” “You are the baap of action and you have been my North Star through the filming. I’m glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything. I live to fight another day because of you guys. I live to dream another day because of you. I promise I will not let you down.”

Sharvari said: “Thank you everyone for the love. It’s overwhelming to see the teaser of #Vedaa trending at No 1! It’s surreal. I always wanted my journey to kickstart… and here it begins. See you in cinemas on July 12.”