Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Dhanush, on Sunday, took to his social media account and announced his new project with director Mari Selvaraj.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth."

The yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios.

In the picture, Dhanush unveiled the first poster of the film which showcases the project's tentative title as 'Dhanush Production 15'.

In another picture, he could be seen posing with director Mali Selvaraj in a long beard and long hair look.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Congrats D ! Onwards and upwards," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Masssehh."

Further deets about the project is still awaited.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film 'Karnan' which turned out to be a great success at an artistic level as well as at the box office.

Meanwhile, the 'Atrangi Re' actor was last seen in the film 'Vaathi' and is currently busy shooting for his next action thriller film 'Captain Miller'.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director.

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the 'Kolaveri Di' singer will essay the role of Captain Miller in the film. The remaining star cast of the film is still to be announced and is slated to release in the summer of 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

