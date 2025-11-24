Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Rajpal Yadav got emotional while recalling his heartfelt meeting with Dharmendra after the actor's demise in Mumbai on Monday. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also extended his condolences to Dharmendra's family.

Dharmendra, who was under home treatment and was reportedly recovering at his Mumbai residence after he was hospitalised on November 10, left his fans in shock after he passed away this morning.

Also Read | Dharmendra Dies at 89: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Superstar, Says His Demise Is 'Irreparable Loss for Indian Art World'.

The final rites of the actor were held in the Pawan Hans Crematorium today, which was attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Rajpal Yadav paid tribute to the actor by describing Dharmendra as the "diamond" of Indian cinema. He also recalled his first meeting with the actor.

Also Read | Did Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Anivesh Shrivastava Crash His Car Into Late Composer's Memorial in Mumbai's Lokhandwala? Here's What We Know.

In a video sent by the actor to ANI, Rajpal Yadav said, "When I first met you, you called me 'Puttar' (Son) and then hugged me. If anyone has called me a 'puttar', it was only you. You are a diamond of Indian cinema. Dharam ji, you will stay immortal till the Indian cinema exists. May your soul rest in peace and god give strength to your family."

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also extended his condolences to the family of Dharmendra and expressed his sorrow over the actor's demise.

"With profound grief, I convey my deepest condolences. Dharam Singh Deol, our beloved Dharam Paji, as we all so dearly called him, has completed his earthly journey today. A life that began on 8th December 1935 in the humble village of Nasrali became a blessing to countless hearts. It is hard to accept that the warmth, grace, and quiet strength he carried with him are no longer among us in physical form. His departure leaves an emptiness that words can scarcely fill. May his noble soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti," wrote Annu Kapoor on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRb_Tbwj-Tp/?

Dharmendra has been a cornerstone of Indian cinema for over six decades, captivating audiences with his rugged charm, versatility, and unforgettable performances.

With a career marked by iconic roles, intense action sequences, and heartwarming romances, Dharmendra has earned his place as one of Bollywood's greatest legends.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)