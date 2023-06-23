Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a photo with Alia Bhatt from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Friday. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a picture and wrote, "Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past. Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. " Both can be seen smiling while looking at something on a tab. Alia wore a green suit. Dharmendra, on the other hand, can be seen in a brown sweater. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer Glimpses Romance, Family Dramas and More With This Karan Johar Directorial (Watch Video).

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from Dharmendra and Alia, the film also stars actors Ranveer, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Recently, sharing the teaser's link, Karan wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!TEASER OUT NOW."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier on Karan's 51st birthday, the makers unveiled several film posters, increasing the fans' excitement. Last year, on his birthday, Karan announced that his next directorial is going to be an action film which he will commence shooting in April 2023, but no new update on the project was announced. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Makers Introduce Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Reel Families (View Posters).

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood action thriller film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The film is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 11. On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen in director Anil Sharma's Apne 2 along with her sons Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and his grandson Karan Deol. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)