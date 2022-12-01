Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Tv actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif, on Wednesday, unveiled the teaser of their upcoming romantic track 'Aabaad'.

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj shared the teaser which he captioned, "Where there is love, there is heartbreak! Presenting the teaser of #Aabaad, an unusual love story coming your way. Song out on 2nd December! Stay tuned."

Sung by Prateek Gandhi and penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay the song will be out on December 2, 2022.

The teaser showcased Dheeraj and Aamna's romantic relationship which takes an unusual turn.

Soon after the actor shared the teaser, fans swamped the comment section and dropped hearts and fire emoticons.

"Very very excited," a fan commented.

"Can't wait for this one!!! All the best DD For 2nd December," another fan wrote.

"This gonna be a super hit," another fan commented.

Dheeraj Dhoopar gathered a lot of popularity for his role in the Indian television show 'Kundali Bhagya' .

The actor and his wife Vinny Arora recently welcomed a welcome baby boy.

Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Surbhi Chandna can be seen in the lead roles of Colors' new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

He earlier expressed his excitement about the show and said, "My role in the show is extremely exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for, every time I take up something new. This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style."

Meanwhile, Aamna is known for her roles in Tv serials like 'Kahin To Hoga' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' (ANI)

