Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Ranveer Singh fans are in for a treat as their favourite actor has finally shared the highly anticipated first look of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' on his birthday on Sunday. The actor has also shared the release date of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared the first look and the release date of his upcoming action-thriller 'Dhurandhar'. The movie is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025. The film is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Birthday: Embracing Ethnic Looks with Distinctive Charm (View Pics).

Dhurandhar is directed by 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar. This cinematic spectacle, as per the first look, stars a stellar cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds of the movie's first look showcase Ranveer's never-seen-before action avatar, which is expected to face resistance from Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Removes All Instagram Posts Ahead of His 40th Birthday, Fans Wonder Why?.

The movie is expected to feature several violent scenes between Ranveer Singh and the A-listers. Apart from high-octane action scenes, the first look also boasts the powerful composition created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind.

While sharing the first look of the film, Ranveer wrote, "An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men," in the caption section of the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLwbH_toPe_/

The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Raveer shared the first look of his film on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Ahead of releasing the first look, the actor deleted all his Instagram posts, hinting at a huge announcement on his birthday.

Ranveer Singh is known for his films like 'Gully Boy', 'Padmaavat', 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)