Entertainment News | Disha Patani Celebrates Her Birthday with a Special 'Naturo Uzumaki' Cake

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani on Saturday celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the diva with a 'special Naturo Uzumaki' themed birthday cake.

The 'Malang' actor took to Instagram to share all the details of her lockdown birthday celebrations with her fans.

Also Read | Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?.

Patani, who is a huge fan of Anime character Naturo Uzumaki, posted a picture of her birthday cake that had a photograph of the character on its surface.

Besides that, Disha posted a boomerang video featuring her and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff who enjoys a very close friendship with the star.

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo: 7 Times We Loved When Amitabh Bachchan Relished in Being Unapologetically Grey in His Movies.

In the video, Both Krishna and Disha are seen blowing kisses towards each other from a distance.

Krishna too posted a similar video from her Instagram account and wrote," Happy Birthday to my sis from another Ms.! Love You D."

In the videos, the birthday girl could be seen dressed in a chic off-white floral dress.

The 'Baaghi 2' actor also treated her fans with a stunning birthday selfie on her Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur extended birthday greetings to the actor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)