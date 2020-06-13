Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?

TV Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 08:05 PM IST
Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?
Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, if latest reports are to be believed, actor Karan Patel, who impressed us all with his angry-young man act in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been approached by Ekta Kapoor to play a cameo in Naagin 5. And if these reports are to be believed, then Karan will be joining Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, who have also reportedly been roped in to play pivotal cameos in Naagin 5. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Did You Know That Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Owns 12 Horses?. 

After names like Divyanka Tripathi, Maheck Chahal and Dipika Kakkar, it is being said that actresses Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan have landed the final Naagin roles for the fifth season. And if any of the above reports are true, then Hina, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy and Karan Patel, the 5 will make a casting coup that television has never seen before. It is also being reported that Shivin Narang has bagged the role of the male lead. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Alongside Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna? (Deets Inside).

A report in Pinkvilla reads, "Karan has been approached to play a small part in Naagin 5. It is a cameo that Ekta wants Patel to portray. Karan is yet to confirm to the makers on the same."

The report also was quoted as saying, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences." Well, the Naagin 5 updates get interesting with each passing day, don't they?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

