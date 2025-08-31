Washington, DC [US], August 31 (ANI): Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the title and logline for its latest original film: 'Hexed.'

Disney Animation's chief creative officer, Jared Bush, revealed the project Saturday during Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney in Orlando.

Josie Trinidad ('Zootopia+') and Jason Hand ('Moana 2') are set to direct the film, while Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones will serve as producers.

The official logline for 'Hexed' reads, "An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down," as quoted by Variety.

'Hexed' is set to hit theatres in November 2026. Disney Animation shared the announcement on its Instagram handle.

Also during the presentation, Disney's sister company, Pixar, shared a sneak peek of their upcoming original comedy 'Hoppers,' which is set to hit theatres in March 2026.

According to the official logline, the "action adventure follows Mabel, a nature-loving college student whose mission to bring the animals back to a glade that's very important to her is at direct odds with the mayor's plan to build a highway through it. When a new technology allows her to 'hop' into the body of a robotic beaver, wild surprises await."

Daniel Chong is set to direct, while Nicole Paradis Grindle will produce. Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan are set to star in the film. (ANI)

