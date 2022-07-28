Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan who is celebrating his 36th birthday today recieved wishes from across the film industry.

The 'Sita Ramam' star was poured with wishes by his dear friends and fans from all around the world. Several of Salmaan's colleagues took to their respective social media handles to extend wishes to the birthday boy.

Actor-producer-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is a close friend of Dulquer Salmaan, penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all-nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! [?] @dulQuer," Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted.

While Dulquer Salmaan grooved to the song "Devadoothar" during the prerelease event of "Sita Ramam" on Wednesday in Kochi, actor Kunchacko Boban was at a loss for words.

In a touching letter, Kunchacko Boban, who was good friends with Dulquer Salmaan, his father Megastar Mammootty, and the family, wrote:

"DQ boy ( Dulquer Salmaan) ...Don't have words to say what you mean to me. Have been a fanboy of your Vappachi, still is and always will be. Have learnt so much from him as a person and as an Actor. Now am learning new things from you. As a friend, a better human being and what not. Friend..Film.....Family..You are there on the top list for me !!! Rock on boy. Admiring the way you carry on your swag throughout the world. And May the Almighty give you the best in life always!!! Happy Birthday DQ Boy Love from your very own Chacko Maash Team 'Nna thaan case kodu' wishes a very Happy Birthday to this amazing actor!"

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Bangalore Days' co-star Nazriya Nazim dropped a stunning throwback picture and said, "Happy happy birthday to my darling bum ![?] Love u so much .. What would I do without u n ama [?] Well ...I never have to do without u guys ."

Many other celebs too have extended birthday wishes to Dulquer Salmaan. Meanwhile, the handsome star is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming multi-lingual release 'Sita Ramam'.

Among the many choicest of wishes is one from his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur. She shared two images with Dulquer and said, "My dear Dulquer, there are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal. I'm not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart."

Speaking about their friendship, Mrunal Thakur continued, "We met in Kashmir for the first time and that's when I knew you'd be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together. Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita."

"I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it," Mrunal Thakur said about their upcoming film. "I am a better human today and I'd like to give you credit for it. Thank you for being so kind and humble- you're a rare one." She signed off by writing, "Happy birthday fellow Leo. Love, Mrunal Thakur." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)