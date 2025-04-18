Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to come up with a new web show titled 'Kull'.

Directed by Sahir Raza, the show stars Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra.

Talking about her role, Nimrat Kaur in a press note shared, "Kull is a reminder that sometimes the darkest secrets are the ones families hide. I play the character of Indirani who is layered, guarded, fierce and complex; and it was indeed challenging to bring her to life! This show dissects the legacy of silence and secrets and I can't wait for the audience to see how the story unravels. Kull is filled with raw emotion."

As per director Sahir Raza, 'Kull' isn't just a thriller, "it's a descent into the dark corners families dare not speak of. Beneath every frame lies silence, guilt, and buried truths clawing their way to the surface."

He added, "This is a story about legacy, about secrets so powerful they shape generations and working alongside an extraordinary cast along with visionary minds of Ekta and Shobha Kapoor for this has been nothing short of transformative. What we've created is intimate, and raw and I hope audiences on JioHotstar feel every shiver, every secret, every scar we poured into it"

Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, 'Kull' will stream on JioHotstar starting 2nd May. (ANI)

