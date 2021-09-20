Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt say they had a great time filming Disney's upcoming movie "Jungle Cruise", especially the sequences which were shot on boat La Quila.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, the film is touted to be an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt).

Also Read | Sonu Sood Opens Up About Tax Evasion Allegations, Says 'Every Rupee in My Foundation Awaiting Its Turn To Save a Life'.

Johnson said La Quila to Frank is what Millennium Falcon is to Han Solo in "Star Wars".

"In essence, Frank's boat, La Quila, is like the Millennium Falcon is to Han Solo. It's his baby. It may look dilapidated. It may look like a piece of junk, but it's a beauty when it goes. It's in itself its own character," he said in a statement.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Javed Akhtar Ahead of Court Hearing, Says 'Lone Warrior Facing Hyenas in Style'.

For Blunt, the rickety old boat had something really charming about it, which transported her to the whole new world.

“La Quila is Frank's pride and joy. She represents Frank's heart and soul, in many ways. There is something incredibly charming about this rickety old boat that's going to hopefully carry them all through this adventure. Working on La Quila was really enchanting. You always want to be on sets that transport you somewhere else. And she was a comfy boat. There were lots of little places you could sit or curl up," she said.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, "Jungle Cruise" also features actors Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The Disney Studios film is set to release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Jungle Cruise" released internationally in July. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)