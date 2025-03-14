Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): Elgin James directorial Prison Break, a spin-off to the critically acclaimed series of the same name starring Wentworth Willer, has revealed its lead actors for the pilot episode, reported Deadline.

The Prison Break Reboot pilot will feature Emily Browning of 'American Gods', Lukas Gage of 'Euphoria', and Drake Rodger of 'Landman' tv series as series regulars.

According to Deadline, James' version will be its own thing and set within the same universe as the original FOX series of the same name from Paul Scheuring.

This new project is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the OG project, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

The spinoff project was first revealed to be in development in late 2023 and was picked up to pilot in December, as per the outlet.

While the plot of James' version is under wraps, the trio's character descriptions give a little insight.

According to Deadline, Browning will portray "Cassidy Collins," an ex-soldier turned corrections officer who takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America.

Gage will portray "Jackson," a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign. Rodger will portray "Tommy," an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated ten years ago.

The original Prison Break, which debuted in 2005, followed Michael Scofield (Miller), a young man determined to prove his convicted brother Lincoln Burrows' (Purcell) innocence and save him from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape prison.

The series aired on FOX for four seasons, followed by a made-for-TV film titled The Final Break, which aired 12 days after the Season 4 finale in 2009 to wrap things up.

A 2015 Prison Break sequel limited series starring Miller and Purcell, also on Fox, served as a fifth season. The series Prison was the No. 1 most streamed series in the U.S. in August 2024, according to Nielsen. (ANI)

