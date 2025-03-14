Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): Douglas Kiker, a viral American Idol contestant who made pop star Katy Perry emotional during his audition, passed away at the age of 32, reported Variety.

Kiker's sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, confirmed the news on Facebook Wednesday evening. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker," wrote Evans.

"He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your singing with the Angel's now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw this very difficult time." added Evans as quoted by Variety.

His sister, Carrikkis-Ramirez, also expressed her love for her brother, saying that he had the biggest smile and knew how to make people laugh.

"Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn't raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma." as quoted by Variety.

Kiker had a memorable spotlight in his 2020 'American Idol' audition at the start of Season 18, performing a cover of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" that impressed judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who accompanied the contestant on piano. Katy Perry found herself moved to tears after the audition, reported Variety.

"I want us all to let you know that you're a hell of a man," Richie told Kiker. The contestant was known as "The Singing Garbage Man" among his peers in Alabama, with the moniker catching on among the show's regulars.

Although Kiker was eliminated shortly after, he made an appearance in the Season 18 finale with a virtual performance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

