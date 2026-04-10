Los Angeles [US], April 10 (ANI): Greece and Monaco have been chosen as the new locations for the shoot of the sixth season of Netflix romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris'.

The show was previously shot in Rome, Venice, Saint Tropez and Megève.

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Star will be joined by key cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Andrew Fleming at PaleyFest LA on Friday ahead of the shoot's start, Variety reported.

"Emily in Paris" continues to thrive on Netflix, maintaining its strong global appeal. Season 5 premiered at No. 2 on the platform's Top 10, drawing an impressive 13.5 million views within its first four days. The momentum carried into the following week, with the series holding its position and adding another 13.3 million views, as per Variety.

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Details about Season 6 remain tightly under wraps, fuelling anticipation among fans. (ANI)

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