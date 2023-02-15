Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) "The Crown" star Emma Corrin is set to play the villain in the third chapter of the "Deadpool" film franchise, headlined by Ryan Reynolds.

Sources told entertainment portal Deadline that Corrin is the latest addition to the cast after Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his Wolverine role in the Marvel Studios' feature film.

According to the publication, other details about the actor's part are unknown.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct "Deadpool 3" with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie along with Reynolds and Levy.

The project marks the first "Deadpool" collaboration between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & 'Team Deadpool'.

Corrin, who uses non-binary pronouns 'they/them', was last seen in the period romantic drama "Lady Chatterley's Lover".

