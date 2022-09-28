Ryan Reynolds took the internet by storm after he made official that Hugh Jackman will be seen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. While the talk should be all about Deadpool, a few fans are also wanting to see Jackman as the wolf man in Avengers - Secret Wars. Check it out. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film; Releases on September 6, 2024 (Watch Video).

Fingers Crossed

I’m telling you RIGHT FUCKING NOW. If this means Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is in Secret Wars. And TOBEY MAGUIRES Spider-Man is in Secret Wars. I will never ever ever ever be ok — Big Screen Berkan (@BigScreenBerkan) September 27, 2022

Haha

Let’s not stop there with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 in the MCU. We still got Avengers: Secret Wars baby. Need to see my two GOATS together. Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/NEMDaeiKor — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 27, 2022

Is It?

If this happens, a Hugh Jackman Wolverine cameo in Secret Wars is all but confirmed https://t.co/qldEDDvgMU — Infinity Bros (@_Infinity_Bros_) September 27, 2022

Waiting...

CONFIRMED: Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire are set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, announcement will come soon. pic.twitter.com/3dvFNAqxYB — sam 🫥 (@fbl_sam) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)